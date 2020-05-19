Preparing Export...

Unofficial

Primary Election
May 19, 2020

Statewide Voter Turnout(details)

13.63%
Ballots Received387,647
Eligible Voters2,844,569

Results last updated: 5/19/2020 8:11 PM PT

Election Results

Results By County and Local Results

